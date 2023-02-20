SC Lottery
N. Charleston program prepares young men for their future

Dozens of young men gather at the Community Resource Center to receive free haircuts and...
Dozens of young men gather at the Community Resource Center to receive free haircuts and professional clothing.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Real Talk and a Haircut is a program hosted by the Community Resource Center in North Charleston that offers free haircuts, uniforms and clothing to young men in the area.

The program is about talking to young men in the community about how to conduct themselves, look for jobs and to prepare for their future.

Young men who come to the event aren’t only offered a free haircut, but also are given free professional clothing to use for school or interviews.

Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says their top priority is to save young men in the area.

“I believe we’re going to hit the community and I believe we’re going to have a large audience here tonight,” Smith says. “We’re going to tell these young men that we love them and we want you to succeed in school and life.”

Monday is the first night of the program from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. but they plan on continuing Real Talk and a Haircut once a month throughout different areas in Charleston.

“We are a community, all of us, are working together, and this is what it takes to build a village,” Smith says. “This really would help them see what it’s like to build a village and the Community Resource Family is all about building communities and helping the community one resource and one person at a time.”

For information about when the program will meet again, visit the Community Resources Facebook page.

