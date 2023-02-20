OSHA cites N. Charleston shipyard over $8K for worker’s death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston shipyard has been fined thousands of dollars by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a worker died while on the job last summer.

Claudio Munoz Bustos, 63, was killed when he fell between 75 to 100 feet at Detyens Shipyard during the night of July 17.

According to OSHA, Bustos was preparing to weld the inside of a ship’s smokestack that night.

He was standing on a plywood plank placed underneath the stack’s opening to prevent debris from going into the engine room. The plank did not hold Bustos’ weight, causing his fatal fall, OSHA said.

The shipyard has been fined $8,701 for Bustos’ death, and it’s rated as a serious violation with high gravity.

OSHA said this type of citation is reserved “for the most serious violative conditions, such as those situations involving danger of death or extremely serious injury or illness.”

They define accident prevention tags as “a device made of cardboard, paper or other material that identifies hazardous conditions.”

Detyens was cited under this standard, which reads in part:

“Tags shall be used as a means to prevent accidental injury or illness to employees who are exposed to hazardous or potentially hazardous conditions, equipment or operations which are out of the ordinary, unexpected or not readily apparent.”

The body’s standard also said these accident prevention tags should be used until the hazard is taken care of or the hazardous operation is done.

