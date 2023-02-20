SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash

Charleston Police are investigating the third deadly crash involving a pedestrian this year.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a serious crash on Savannah Highway left a pedestrian dead Sunday night.

The crash happened between near the intersection of Magnolia Road at approximately 9:40 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said.

Accident investigators say a vehicle traveling south on Savannah Highway struck a man who was attempting to cross the road, then hit a tree and overturned. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch listed the crash as a rollover with entrapment.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

EMS took the driver of the vehicle and two passengers to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Highway was closed overnight while the police department’s accident investigation team processed the scene. The roadway reopened to traffic at approximately 4 a.m. Monday.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Taylor said Sunday night’s crash was the fourth fatal crash the agency has investigated this year. Three of the four involved pedestrians, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC 45.
1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
It happened on SC 165 near the border of Ravenel and Ridgeville around 5:30 p.m.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Dorchester Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian dies in Sunday night West Ashley crash
After a weekend of celebrating the great outdoors, the last day of the popular Southeastern...
SEWE celebrates last day of outdoor events
The Pet Helpers Adoption Center and the LowCountry Animal Rescue are both offering $1000 for...
GRAPHIC: Pet adoption centers offering rewards in animal abuse case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: Pet adoption centers offering rewards in animal abuse case