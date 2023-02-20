Pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a serious crash on Savannah Highway left a pedestrian dead Sunday night.

The crash happened between near the intersection of Magnolia Road at approximately 9:40 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said.

Accident investigators say a vehicle traveling south on Savannah Highway struck a man who was attempting to cross the road, then hit a tree and overturned. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch listed the crash as a rollover with entrapment.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

EMS took the driver of the vehicle and two passengers to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Highway was closed overnight while the police department’s accident investigation team processed the scene. The roadway reopened to traffic at approximately 4 a.m. Monday.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Taylor said Sunday night’s crash was the fourth fatal crash the agency has investigated this year. Three of the four involved pedestrians, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

