Record highs possible this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather is likely this week as temperatures near record highs several days!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 73.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 82.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.