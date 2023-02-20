SC Lottery
Record highs possible this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather is likely this week as temperatures near record highs several days!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 73.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 82.

VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
The warming trend begins!
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
