Record highs possible this week!
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather is likely this week as temperatures near record highs several days!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 82.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 73.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 82.
