SC gas prices take slight dip as change to summer gasoline continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price per gallon for gasoline in the Palmetto State dropped a few cents last week and stands just above the $3 mark.

GasBuddy said its weekly analysis of some 3,000 stations across the state found an average drop of 2.6 cents per gallon, dropping the average price at the pump to $3.02. Prices in South Carolina are 11.3 cents lower than this time last month and 27.2 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest station across the state was $2.69 while the most expensive was exactly one dollar higher at $3.69.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was $2.69 at a Parker’s store in West Ashley.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said many areas of the country saw prices edge down while some other states saw increases. He said refinery challenges and the transition to summer gasoline will weigh on prices.

“Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy,” he said. “This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season.”

The national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents to $4.45 per gallon and De Haan said the outlook for diesel remains bright.

“For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop,” De Haan said. “In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”

