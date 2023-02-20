SEWE celebrates last day of outdoor events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a weekend of celebrating the great outdoors, the last day of the popular Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition wrapped up Sunday.

Thousands of people gathered this weekend to watch live demonstrations, eat classic Lowcountry staples, search for art and clothing and spend time with family and friends.

Some of the demonstrations included DockDogs, Birds of Prey, retriever gundogs, sheep and duck and herding.

Palmetto Gun Dogs Alan Wooden has attended SEWE for fifteen years to train and showcase the training that goes behind hunting dogs.

“The reason this is important to us is because we think that everybody should have the perfect well-trained dog and everybody should be able to experience that,” Wooden says. “We take dogs and train them so they can have an enjoyable life.”

Organizers say the event generates around $50 million each year in its economic impact and provides the public more information about conservation programs and awareness about to need to protect the environment.

Starting in 1983, SEWE brings in about 40,000 people together each year to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle and connect through a shared passion for wildlife.

“As new Charleston residents, it’s really fun to be a part of it. We’re very excited to come back for the community,” says Charleston Resident Molly Moore.

The community and SEWE participants hope the event will continue for many years to come.

