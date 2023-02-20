SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SEWE celebrates last day of outdoor events

After a weekend of celebrating the great outdoors, the last day of the popular Southeastern...
After a weekend of celebrating the great outdoors, the last day of the popular Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition wrapped up Sunday.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a weekend of celebrating the great outdoors, the last day of the popular Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition wrapped up Sunday.

Thousands of people gathered this weekend to watch live demonstrations, eat classic Lowcountry staples, search for art and clothing and spend time with family and friends.

Some of the demonstrations included DockDogs, Birds of Prey, retriever gundogs, sheep and duck and herding.

Palmetto Gun Dogs Alan Wooden has attended SEWE for fifteen years to train and showcase the training that goes behind hunting dogs.

“The reason this is important to us is because we think that everybody should have the perfect well-trained dog and everybody should be able to experience that,” Wooden says. “We take dogs and train them so they can have an enjoyable life.”

Organizers say the event generates around $50 million each year in its economic impact and provides the public more information about conservation programs and awareness about to need to protect the environment.

Starting in 1983, SEWE brings in about 40,000 people together each year to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle and connect through a shared passion for wildlife.

“As new Charleston residents, it’s really fun to be a part of it. We’re very excited to come back for the community,” says Charleston Resident Molly Moore.

The community and SEWE participants hope the event will continue for many years to come.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
The remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee...
Georgetown deputies recover human remains
Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Colleton Co. shooting

Latest News

The East Berkeley Fire District responded to the 2200 block of Cainhoy Rd. at 2:45 p.m.
2 displaced after fire in Huger
The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC 45.
1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
The Pet Helpers Adoption Center and the LowCountry Animal Rescue are both offering $1000 for...
GRAPHIC: Pet adoption centers offering rewards in animal abuse case
It happened around 7 p.m. on Betaw Road near SC 45.
Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley Co. crash