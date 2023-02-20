SC Lottery
Stingrays held scoreless in Sunday finale

The South Carolina Stingrays (28-15-4-1) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (33-15-2-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (28-15-4-1) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (33-15-2-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Icemen gained a 1-0 advantage midway through the opening stanza on Christopher Brown’s power play tally. Brown collected a rebound and snuck a shot inside the left post for the early lead.

Following a scoreless second period, Jacksonville doubled the lead on Zach Jordan’s 16th tuck of the season. Jordan found a loose puck on the right circle and spun around, firing a shot over the left shoulder of Clay Stevenson for the 2-0 lead with 3:27 remaining in regulation.

Tim Theocharidis iced the game on a power play goal less than two minutes later. The defenseman flung a puck through traffic that beat Stevenson for the 3-0 lead to close out the contest.

The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, February 22nd, at 10:30 a.m. for Education Day against the Fort Wayne Komets, presented by MUSC Health. Students will enjoy a unique education experience and receive hockey-related materials that cover math, science, geography, and more.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

