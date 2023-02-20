SC Lottery
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody

The Walterboro Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead is in custody, deputies say.

Jordin Glover, 19, was arrested Sunday, the Walterboro Police Department confirmed.

Deputies responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday to the restaurant, located in the 1600 block of Bells Highway. The initial reports indicated there were two victims, but when officers arrived, they found one shooting victim inside the restaurant.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m., Colleton Fire-Rescue said. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

The victim, identified as Lamontre Green, died at an area hospital, Coroner Richard Harvey said.

Glover was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

