Ty Good named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week

By College of Charleston Athletics
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. - Senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week following an outing of five shutout, one-hit innings against No. 14 Virginia Tech to open the season, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.

Good set the tone early Friday against the high-powered Hokie offense striking out four-consecutive hitters across the first and second frames before finishing the night with six punched tickets. Good allowed a leadoff single to open the game but stranded runners on the corners to end the threat and never allowed a runner past first the rest of his outing.

Good’s five shutout frames kept Virginia Tech from gaining any momentum out of the gate and allowed the Cougars to step on the gas offensively for the win on Khyree Miller’s grand slam.

Monday’s is the second weekly CAA award of Good’s career after being named Pitcher of the Week April 25 last season. Good and the Cougars welcome UMBC to town for their second series in the midst of a 12-game homestand to start the 2023 season. First pitch Friday is slated for 4 p.m. from Patriots Point.

