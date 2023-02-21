SC Lottery
18-year-old man charged in deadly Colleton Co. shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last week.

Jalil Markel Graham, 18, is charged with murder in the death of a teen who was killed on Steeplechase Drive on Feb. 16.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as 15-year-old Jabreon Singletary.

Colleton County investigators are working to determine if there will be additional arrests.

Graham is housed at the Colleton Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

