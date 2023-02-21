Breach Inlet suffering from beach erosion on Isle of Palms

SC Lottery
The Isle of Palms Police Department said recent tidal changes at the inlet have caused increased erosion with steep drops.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - As people flock to the shoreline with the warm weather we’re experiencing, Breach Inlet between the Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island is experiencing some major erosion.

The Isle of Palms Police Department said recent tidal changes at the inlet have caused increased erosion with steep drops.

“This whole area used to be flat and now there’s a sheer drop off and you can really see it here at low tide,” Sean Remley, a Mount Pleasant resident, said. “t’s really impressive in a bad way.”

City officials are warning people to use caution in the area when walking near the water line.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says the waters and tides at Breach Inlet are very active and unpredictable.

“Any time you’re near the beach, any time you’re near the ocean, mother nature’s always unpredictable and you have to make sure that you’re vigilant and pay attention to your surroundings.”

Oliverius wants to remind the public that swimming and wading at Breach Inlet is prohibited by city ordinance. Although there is signage, they still respond to calls of people in the water who find themselves in dangerous situations.

“You have a lot of currents that are unpredictable due to wind, tide, storm surge,” Oliverius said. “We ask that people stay out of the water and do not wade, do not swim at Breach Inlet because of those unpredictable currents and it’s very dangerous.”

City officials say they anticipate the area to heal within the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

