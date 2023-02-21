SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston airport authorities to remember their 1st K-9 officer

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority will hold a memorial service Tuesday for its first K-9 officer, Hector.

Hector served the Charleston community for more than 10 years. He died on Feb. 10.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Sgt. Michael DeRosa said.

Hector was born in the Czech Republic in May 2012 and was brought to the U.S. where he was reunited with his lifelong handler, Capt. Jay Christmas.

hector was certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association and the International Police Work Dog Association in obedience, tracking, building search, apprehension and narcotics detection, DeRosa said.

Ht was the first K-9 to be integrated within the Charleston County SWAT team and was directly responsible for more than 15 safe resolutions to barricaded standoffs.

In 2020, Christmas and Hector transitioned to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, making Hector the agency’s first four-legged member, which paved the way for a healthy and growing K-9 unit, DeRosa said.

He appeared on the third season of “America’s Top Dog,” where he competed with canines from around the United States.

“Hector served his community for nearly ten years, seizing more than half a million dollars in currency and over 2,000 pounds of drugs. He served as an ambassador for the Aviation Authority and Sheriff’s Office with over 800 community events; dignitary protection for the governor and security for the PGA tour,” DeRosa said. “Beyond any of his work accomplishments, Hector excelled at something even more important, being a loyal friend and family member.”

A memorial procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. from 5550 Porsche Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in...
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities
The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 52 and Kelton Road,...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in early-morning Berkeley County hit-and-run crash
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles

Latest News

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Airport to hold memorial service for K-9 Hector
The Charleston County School District Board will go over feedback from a survey the district...
Charleston Co. School Board set to finalize 2023-24 calendar
Trident Medical Center officials said the new $12 million facility will help people on James...
New ER coming to James Island will reduce EMS drive-times