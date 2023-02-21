Charleston airport authorities to remember their 1st K-9 officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority will hold a memorial service Tuesday for its first K-9 officer, Hector.

Hector served the Charleston community for more than 10 years. He died on Feb. 10.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Sgt. Michael DeRosa said.

Hector was born in the Czech Republic in May 2012 and was brought to the U.S. where he was reunited with his lifelong handler, Capt. Jay Christmas.

hector was certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association and the International Police Work Dog Association in obedience, tracking, building search, apprehension and narcotics detection, DeRosa said.

Ht was the first K-9 to be integrated within the Charleston County SWAT team and was directly responsible for more than 15 safe resolutions to barricaded standoffs.

In 2020, Christmas and Hector transitioned to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, making Hector the agency’s first four-legged member, which paved the way for a healthy and growing K-9 unit, DeRosa said.

He appeared on the third season of “America’s Top Dog,” where he competed with canines from around the United States.

“Hector served his community for nearly ten years, seizing more than half a million dollars in currency and over 2,000 pounds of drugs. He served as an ambassador for the Aviation Authority and Sheriff’s Office with over 800 community events; dignitary protection for the governor and security for the PGA tour,” DeRosa said. “Beyond any of his work accomplishments, Hector excelled at something even more important, being a loyal friend and family member.”

A memorial procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. from 5550 Porsche Blvd.

