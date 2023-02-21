SC Lottery
Charleston City Council discusses funding for parks, recreation master plan

By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a review of the city’s master plan for parks and recreation, Charleston’s city council must decide their next steps to pay for the parks and recreation master plan.

The City of Charleston adopted this plan in September 2021. A year and a half later, the council discussed recommendations on what areas they want to move forward with.

Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said the plan evaluated what parks and recreation facilities the city currently offers and what it needs to do over the next 10 years.

“Recommendations will come out on funding. This is all about funding,” Kronsberg said. “We know what our needs are, so council and the mayor will have to determine how to prioritize what those needs are based on the plan and establish funding for the future.”

During the workshop meeting, councilmembers discussed potentially adding a bond referendum for November’s election to pay for the projects.

A total of just under $220 million in projects was revealed. Of that figure, $130 million could go toward new parks, while the remaining money would be used to fix existing parks.

The council has not yet decided whether or not to implement this bond referendum or decided how much the referendum would be for.

Kronsberg said they have been getting public feedback to come up with recommendations, which have been brought forward to the council to consider.

He adds there’s room for growth in areas like Cainhoy, James Island and Johns Island for new or updated facilities.

“Pool systems are high on the list from a recreation and programming point of view,” he said. “Just having parks and open spaces where we have new populations is a big takeaway.”

Click here to view the entirety of the park and recreation master plan.

