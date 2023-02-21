SC Lottery
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash

Charleston Police are investigating the third deadly crash involving a pedestrian this year.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s office has released the name of the Charleston man who died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Todd Homicki, 45, died at approximately 9:58 p.m. Sunday at the scene of the accident at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Magnolia Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

A vehicle traveling south on Savannah Highway struck a man who was attempting to cross the road, Charleston Police Lt. Corey Taylor said. The vehicle then hit a tree and overturned. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch listed the crash as a rollover with entrapment.

EMS took the driver of the vehicle and two passengers to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Highway was closed overnight while the police department’s accident investigation team processed the scene. The roadway reopened to traffic at approximately 4 a.m. Monday.

The crash remained under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Taylor said Sunday night’s crash was the fourth fatal crash the agency has investigated this year. Three of the four involved pedestrians, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

