Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COIUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains of two people that were found over the weekend.

The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community on Feb. 18.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims as Melvin Wise, 57, and Andrene Stewart, 41, both of New York. The coroner’s office says Wise was a former resident of Georgetown County.

Through autopsies, it was determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide, Ridgeway said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

