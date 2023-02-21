SC Lottery
Day 21: Defense to continue its case in Murdaugh murder trial

Prosecutors have used more than 50 witnesses to establish that Murdaugh was lying about his alibi and his actions on the night of June 7, 2021.
By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary and Cameron Bopp
Updated: 58 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - After a long weekend, the trial of Alex Murdaugh resumes Tuesday morning as his defense team works to prove he is not guilty of the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Tuesday marks the start of the fifth week in the Murdaugh trial.

The defense wasted no time calling up two witnesses Friday, but they have a long list or witnesses. Murdaugh’s lawyers haven’t given any indication publicly if the disbarred attorney will take the stand, but his doing so would allow him to explain some of the evidence prosecutors have presented.

The live blog will be added in this space Tuesday morning before 9:30 a.m.

The state rested its case Friday, wrapping up weeks of testimony with a comprehensive timeline of the night of June 7, 2021.

READ RECAP: Murdaugh trial to begin 5th week Tuesday; Here’s what jurors have heard so far

It detailed GPS data from Murdaugh’s vehicle, phone calls, text messages and orientation data, all to attempt to show the movements of Alex, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh that evening.

That testimony from a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent created a minute-by-minute timeline that showed apparent inconsistencies in Murdaugh’s recollection of events from that night.

For example, Murdaugh told police he wasn’t at the crime scene in the hour before the killings, but several witnesses testified they heard his voice on a video taken at the dog kennels where the murders happened just minutes before the state says his wife and son were shot.

Cell phone and GPS data line up with that testimony.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Meanwhile, the defense has primarily stuck to cross-examining SLED investigators, attempting to poke holes in their investigative efforts or to reveal what defense attorney Jim Griffin called “missed opportunities” in the investigation.

Attorney and legal analyst Mark Peper said Murdaugh’s family will likely take the stand in the coming weeks, including his brothers John Marvin and Randy, his sister Lynn and his surviving son, Buster.

The defense has continuously painted Murdaugh as a family man, hoping to show the jury somebody as family-oriented as Murdaugh couldn’t have possibly committed such crimes.

The trial is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

