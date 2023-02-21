SC Lottery
Driver killed in late-night Beaufort County crash

Troopers say the crash happened Monday night at approximately 10:40 p.m.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near Beaufort.

The crash happened on Highway 21 about 10 miles south of Beaufort at approximately 10:40 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

A 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis traveling north on Highway 21 ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Bolt said.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Troopers say the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

