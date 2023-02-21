Georgetown Co. experiencing connection issues with 911 calls

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Georgetown County say the dispatch center is experiencing technical difficulty with receiving 911 calls.

The Georgetown County Central Dispatch is having trouble connecting some 911 calls, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who is not able to connect with a tele-communicator after dialing 911 should call 843-527-6763.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

