Is winter over? Near record highs through Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It won’t feel like February anytime soon as unseasonably warm weather has a firm grip on our forecast for this week!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. Record High 82. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Record High 82. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Record High 86. High 85.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Record High 84. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 68.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

