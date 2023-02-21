Is winter over? Near record highs through Friday!
Feb. 21, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It won’t feel like February anytime soon as unseasonably warm weather has a firm grip on our forecast for this week!
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. Record High 82. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Record High 82. High 82.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Record High 86. High 85.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Record High 84. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 68.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82.
