SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of storing mother’s body in house for several weeks after her death

Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.
Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man kept his mother’s body in a house for several weeks after she died.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Douglas Dean Kilburn wrapped his mother’s body in a carpet in a living room for nearly three weeks after her death.

Sheriff Joe Carter said Kilburn told investigators that he kept his mother’s body in the home so he could continue to visit her.

Authorities said their investigation began on Feb. 14, when a friend of the woman contacted the sheriff’s office concerned they had not heard from her in a while.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy went to the woman’s known address and spoke to Kilburn at the home. He reportedly said his mother had left the area and did not want to be bothered.

However, something didn’t sit right with the deputy, according to Carter. So, the deputy questioned Kilburn during another visit where the 49-year-old admitted his mother was dead.

Authorities said Kilburn told the deputy that his mother died around Feb. 1 and her body was in the home’s living room and wrapped in a carpet with duct tape.

Kilburn was taken into custody and is currently charged with abusing a corpse, according to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. A pending autopsy could lead to more charges against him if his mother’s death is considered a homicide.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in...
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities

Latest News

Buster Murdaugh watches his father Alex Murdaugh enter the courtroom after a break at the...
Alex Murdaugh was ‘destroyed’, ‘heartbroken’ after murders, surviving son says
Officials in Georgetown County say the dispatch center is experiencing technical difficulty...
Georgetown Co. experiencing connection issues with 911 calls
Dr. Vallerie Cave took over the superintendent job at the Colleton County School District in...
Colleton Co. School Board to discuss superintendent’s termination
The Isle of Palms Police Department said recent tidal changes at the inlet have caused...
Breach Inlet suffering from beach erosion on Isle of Palms