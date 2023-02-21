Moncks Corner to swear in new police chief

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s next police chief will officially take the reins of the department after a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night.

Capt. Steve Young, who served as interim police chief for several months in 2022, is set to be sworn in Tuesday night.

Young will replace former Police Chief David Brabham, who was hired in August and who stepped down in January, citing medical reasons.

Young served as interim chief after the departure of previous Police Chief Rick Ollic, who retired in March of 2022.

Moncks Corner Town Administrator Jeff Lord said a seven-member advisory committee selected Young as a finalist during the previous selection process.

In announcing Young as Brabham’s successor, Mayor Michael Lockliear said Young is the right person to lead the department right now.

“I’ve said before how it was a difficult decision last time, given the quality of candidates. Mr. Young is highly qualified, well experienced, and has demonstrated innovation in policing strategies that will serve our community well,” he said in early February.

Young holds a Master of Science Degree from Charleston Southern University in Public Safety Management and has been with the Moncks Corner Police Department for four years. During that time, he served as lieutenant over Investigations and then patrol, before being promoted to captain and assuming the second-in-command duties for the department.

Young will be sworn in at the start of the Moncks Corner Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. at the town’s Municipal Complex, located at 118 Carolina Ave.

