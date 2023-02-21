SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Moncks Corner to swear in new police chief

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s next police chief will officially take the reins of the department after a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night.

Capt. Steve Young, who served as interim police chief for several months in 2022, is set to be sworn in Tuesday night.

Young will replace former Police Chief David Brabham, who was hired in August and who stepped down in January, citing medical reasons.

Young served as interim chief after the departure of previous Police Chief Rick Ollic, who retired in March of 2022.

Moncks Corner Town Administrator Jeff Lord said a seven-member advisory committee selected Young as a finalist during the previous selection process.

In announcing Young as Brabham’s successor, Mayor Michael Lockliear said Young is the right person to lead the department right now.

“I’ve said before how it was a difficult decision last time, given the quality of candidates. Mr. Young is highly qualified, well experienced, and has demonstrated innovation in policing strategies that will serve our community well,” he said in early February.

Young holds a Master of Science Degree from Charleston Southern University in Public Safety Management and has been with the Moncks Corner Police Department for four years. During that time, he served as lieutenant over Investigations and then patrol, before being promoted to captain and assuming the second-in-command duties for the department.

Young will be sworn in at the start of the Moncks Corner Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. at the town’s Municipal Complex, located at 118 Carolina Ave.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in...
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities
The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 52 and Kelton Road,...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in early-morning Berkeley County hit-and-run crash
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles

Latest News

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Hector, the Charleston County Aviation Authority's first K-9 officer, died on Feb. 10 after...
Charleston airport authorities to remember their 1st K-9 officer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Airport to hold memorial service for K-9 Hector
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Moncks Corner to swear in new police chief