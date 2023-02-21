Police: Burglary reported near College of Charleston campus
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a burglary near the College of Charleston campus Monday.
The burglary happened on Saint Phillip Street near Morris Street around 5 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said.
Police said the suspect entered the home and stole a bicycle. No injuries were reported.
The suspect has not been found, Taylor said.
