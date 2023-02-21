Police: Burglary reported near College of Charleston campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a burglary near the College of Charleston campus Monday.

The burglary happened on Saint Phillip Street near Morris Street around 5 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said.

Police said the suspect entered the home and stole a bicycle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been found, Taylor said.

