Railroad work closes Mallard Rd. in Dorchester Co.

Crews with Norfolk Southern Railway will be working on the tracks near Mallard Road, Dorchester...
Crews with Norfolk Southern Railway will be working on the tracks near Mallard Road, Dorchester County Sheriff's Lt. Rick Carson said.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says several roads will be closed due to railroad work on Tuesday.

Crews with Norfolk Southern Railway will be working on the tracks near Mallard Road, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.

The sheriff’s office was alerted of the construction around 12 p.m., Carson said. The work is expected to last 6-8 hours.

