SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Robinson lifts Delaware St over South Carolina St 69-68

Martez Robinson scored 28 points and made two free throws with nine seconds left to lift...
Martez Robinson scored 28 points and made two free throws with nine seconds left to lift Delaware State over South Carolina State 69-68 on Monday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson scored 28 points and made two free throws with nine seconds left to lift Delaware State over South Carolina State 69-68 on Monday night.

Robinson also grabbed six rebounds for the Hornets (6-20, 4-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). O’Koye Parker added 14 points and five boards. Kyle Johnson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Raquan Brown and Cam Jones scored 14 apiece to lead the Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9). Lesown Hallums finished with 13 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Delaware State visits Morgan State while South Carolina State hosts Norfolk State.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in...
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities
The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 52 and Kelton Road,...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in early-morning Berkeley County hit-and-run crash
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles

Latest News

VIDEO: Beckham's season comes to an end with 59-34 loss to Irmo
VIDEO: Beckham's season comes to an end with 59-34 loss to Irmo
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/20)
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/20)
VIDEO: CofC's Ty Good named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week
VIDEO: CofC's Ty Good named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week
Senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week following an...
Ty Good named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week