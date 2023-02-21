Ukrainian soldiers come to Charleston after receiving prosthetics in US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The atrium of the Charleston International Airport was filled with blue and yellow Monday as community members welcomed ten Ukrainian soldiers to the Lowcountry.

The soldiers, some who lost legs and some who lost arms in the war, received prosthetics in Minnesota from the Protez Foundation. After receiving their new limbs and learning how to use them with the help of doctors, what motivates them is traveling to communities here in the U.S. that support them.

“It’s kind of relaxing but they’re testing their new tools and learning how to use them because it’s real life now,” Mykola Sarazhynskyy, community engagement director for the Protez Foundation, said.

In Charleston, they’ll learn how to use their prosthetics outside of hospital and clinic walls while exploring the best of what the city has to offer for the next few days. They’ll be meeting with community members, Mayor John Tecklenburg, and even going on a carriage tour downtown.

The group of soldiers is coming into a community that has come together for Ukraine since the war began. Nonprofit CHS 4 Ukraine has sent tens of thousands of pounds equipment and relief to Ukraine this year, by sending 27 couriers to Ukraine.

“Living here it feels like we don’t even think every day there’s a war going on and people are dying every day,” Anna Spann, secretary of CHS 4 Ukraine, said. “Our hope is for them to come here and maybe forget about war for a little bit. Just show them southern hospitality and what Charleston’s about.”

The visit comes during the week of the one-year anniversary of when Russia invaded Ukraine. For the soldiers that have seen and gone through so much, the warm Lowcountry welcome gave them some much needed motivation.

“Ukraine is my homeland. I was born there, I was raised there, and I created a family there,” Sergii Bornin, a Ukrainian soldier, said. “It’s my home.”

The public is invited to attend a meet and greet with the Ukrainian soldiers tomorrow at the Westminster Presbyterian Church from 5-7 p.m at 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley.

