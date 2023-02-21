SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘You can’t sit around’: Spunky 105-year-old woman shares advice on longevity

Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.
Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.(KSDK via CNN Newsource)
By Mike Bush
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – If every day is a gift, then a birthday girl from Missouri has more than 38,000 of them because she’s celebrating her 105th year.

Irene O’Fallon was born in 1918 and remembers going to a church in a horse and buggy, long before automobiles were commonplace.

But she doesn’t dwell on the past. Instead, O’Fallon prefers to look forward and is convinced that’s how she stays young.

She likes keeping up with the news and the stock market. She paints, does embroidery and traces genealogy.

O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.

“I think you’ve got to keep your mind and your body active - you can’t sit around,” O’Fallon said.

Her advice? Don’t just sit around and don’t talk about age – she says it’s irrelevant.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in...
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities
The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 52 and Kelton Road,...
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in early-morning Berkeley County hit-and-run crash
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles

Latest News

Buster Murdaugh, the surviving son of Alex Murdaugh, took the stand Tuesday morning in his...
LIVE: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash