2nd ranked Aryna Sabalenka commits to Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – 2023 Australian Open champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has committed to compete in the Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The tournament, which was recently named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year, is the annual clay season kickoff event on the WTA Hologic Tour. The Charleston Open is set to return to the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina, April 1 - 9. With the addition of World No. 2 Sabalenka, the tournament’s player field now showcases five of the world’s top 10 players, including World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 4 Ons Jabeur, World No. 8 Daria Kasatkina and World No. 9 Belinda Bencic.

Sabalenka’s 2023 season has been exceptional thus far. She began the year by winning the Adelaide International 1 and then captured her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

“Aryna’s addition to our player field reinforces an already incredible line-up for April,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “She plays consistently strong tennis and is at the top of her game, recently adding Grand Slam champion to her already impressive resume. With a deep player field and a schedule filled with off-court activities, our ticket sales have been going extremely well and we have officially sold out of all tournament ticket packages. We encourage our tennis attendees to purchase their single session tickets in advance for this year’s tournament.”

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in the WTA’s top 10 rankings since 2019. Her powerful game has propelled her to 12 career WTA singles titles and six WTA doubles titles, including the 2021 Australian Open and 2019 US Open. Her 2022 season included nine quarterfinal or better appearances, with finals in Stuttgart and ‘s-Hertogenbosch and semifinals in Rome, Cincinnati and New York at the US Open. She was also the runner-up at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

“I am really looking forward to competing in Charleston again this spring,” said Sabalenka. “I love visiting the city and the fans at the tournament are always so welcoming and fun. I had a great time last year and I’m excited to be back in April to hopefully win this time!” The 2023 Credit One Charleston Open will be Sabalenka’s third tournament appearance where she holds a 2-2 win/loss record.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.