2nd suspect arrested in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting

Charles Breland is the second suspect arrested in this case and charged with one count of murder.
Charles Breland is the second suspect arrested in this case and charged with one count of murder.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a deadly Saturday shooting at a restaurant chain in Walterboro.

Charles Breland is the second suspect arrested in this case and charged with one count of murder.

Walterboro Police responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the Waffle House, located in the 1600 block of Bells Highway. The initial reports indicated there were two victims, but when officers arrived, they found one shooting victim inside the restaurant.

Walterboro Police responded at approximately 1:40 a.m.
Walterboro Police responded at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The victim, identified as Lamontre Green, 20, died at an area hospital, Coroner Richard Harvey said.

Jordin Glover, 19, was arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting.

Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a Walterboro Waffle House that left a 20-year-old man dead, was arrested Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile, Breland was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Colleton County Detention Center.

