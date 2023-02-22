5 Berkeley Co. schools on lockdown, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating an area in Berkeley County, leading to five schools in the county going on lockdown.

Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and Goose Creek Elementary are all under the lockdown.

“We will provide more information as it becomes available,” Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

The district did not say what authorities investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

