911 services restored in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says 911 services are restored Wednesday afternoon.

A fiber optic cable was accidentally cut Tuesday which led to connection issues at Georgetown County Central Dispatch, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

The tele-communications cable was repaired, and the dispatch center is back to receiving calls, Lesley said.

