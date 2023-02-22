SC Lottery
911 services restored in Georgetown Co.

Officials in Georgetown County say the dispatch center is experiencing technical difficulty...
Officials in Georgetown County say the dispatch center is experiencing technical difficulty with receiving 911 calls.(WMTV)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says 911 services are restored Wednesday afternoon.

A fiber optic cable was accidentally cut Tuesday which led to connection issues at Georgetown County Central Dispatch, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

The tele-communications cable was repaired, and the dispatch center is back to receiving calls, Lesley said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

