Berkeley Co. superintendent hopes chats over coffee will build community

Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon will meet with members of the community at five locations across the county to discuss the district's goals for student success.(Berkeley County School District)
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Berkeley County coffee shops are participating in a program to give members of the community a chance to meet the county’s school superintendent and discuss the district’s goals for fueling all student success.

The program, dubbed “Coffee and Conversations,” will allow the public to meet with Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon. The first one begins at 8 a.m. at Essentials Coffee in Moncks Corner.

Dixon says he hopes the casual conversations will build relationships and partnerships in the community while tearing down “this wall that seems you can’t get to the superintendent.”

District spokesman Brian Troutman said the goal is to strengthen and connect with communities. He said it provides opportunities for really hearing what people have to say and lets them know their thoughts are important and are heard.

Troutman said the district is looking to build upon the coffee shop sit-downs. He said the district’s goal was to make these accessible by hosting them at five different coffee shops throughout the county on separate dates to avoid schedule conflicts that might keep someone from attending.

The district, he says, is open to exploring feedback with what the instructional calendars look like, what concerns parents may have around curriculum and how the school district can provide basic needs for their students.

Here is the schedule of meetings planned over the next few weeks:

  • Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Essentials Coffee, Moncks Corner
  • Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8: 30 a.m. - Rustic Muffin, Moncks Corner
  • Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Brew Coffee, Hanahan
  • March 9, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Cane Bay Starbucks, Summerville
  • March 10, 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. - Bald Monkey Beanery, Goose Creek

