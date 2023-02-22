SC Lottery
Burton fire displaces family of 4

Crews responded to a house fire in Polk Village.
Crews responded to a house fire in Polk Village.(Burton Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District is working to find the cause of a Wednesday morning fire that displaced a family.

Crews responded to a house fire in Polk Village.

On the scene, they found a growing fire in the attic area and quickly put it out, according to a news release from the fire district. After they extinguished it, crews saw severe charring, meaning the fire had been building for a while.

Because of the damages, the fire district says the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

In total, two adults and two children were displaced.

