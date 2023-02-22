SC Lottery
Charleston Co. man accused of sharing child porn on social media

Jordan Eric Blake, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man is out on bond after Charleston County deputies say he shared a video that depicted an adult engaging in sexual misconduct with a young child.

Jordan Eric Blake, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A detective with the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The sheriff’s office determined a social media user shared a video depicting a child, two to four years old, in a sex act on Nov. 22 of last year, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies say they traced the file to a Drop Box account registered to Blake.

The detective met with Blake on Feb. 21 and found more files of child porn on his phone, according to the arrest documents. Blake was placed under arrest.

He posted bond for $175,000. He was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

