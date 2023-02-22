SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston working to make composting an easier option

The city of Charleston is working to encourage more people to fight climate change through...
The city of Charleston is working to encourage more people to fight climate change through composting.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston hopes workshops and food-scrap drop sites will make it easier for residents to begin composting to help fight climate change.

Charleston Director of Sustainability Katie McKain said this will be the first full year for the city’s Residential Composting program.

A new partnership between the city, Charleston County and Folly Beach will allow residents to sign up to take their food scraps to a number of drop-sites, including the Bees Ferry Convenience Center, the Folly Beach Community Center, Ackerman Park, Corrine Jones Park and Medway Park.

They’re also hosting free composting workshops through April where residents can learn how drop-off sites work, the difference between commercial and backyard composting and how to compost at home.

McKain said composting combats climate change by saving space and reducing methane in landfills She said more than 25% of garbage currently consists of food scraps.

“If you can imagine, if we can take that out of the garbage stream and reuse it, we are not only saving space in our landfills but we’re cutting down on expenses to collect garbage and store it in landfills which is a major advantage,” McKain said.

The city has scheduled five workshops in the coming months at various locations across the Lowcountry:

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire...
Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

Latest News

Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon will meet with members of the...
Berkeley Co. superintendent hopes chats over coffee will build community
The City of Charleston adopted this plan in September 2021. A year and a half later, council...
Charleston City Council discusses funding for parks, recreation master plan
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees expected to take controversial topics...
Charleston Co. School Board votes against implementing new $10 million curriculum
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board votes against implementing new $10 million curriculum