Classroom Champions: Oakbrook Middle hopes to get tech tools to start girls STEM club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With society being more tech-based, it’s important to prepare students for the world around them.

Oakbrook Middle Media Specialist Rebecca Webb and Technology coach Katie Edmunds have been turning their gears and focusing on the underrepresented group in the tech world and STEM careers.

Webb who has a passion for STEM says she started to notice how many female students at school want to learn more in the areas of science, technology and engineering.

Because of this she along with Edmunds started the “Girls with Gears Club.”

“We wanted to focus on the girls in our school to try and encourage them to seek team opportunities in the world and think critically about the world around them,” Webb said.

Webb says the club is made up of thirty 6th through 8th graders. They meet during lunchtime and courtyard.

She says in order to get the club going there are some Donor’s Choose items they need.

3-D pens to create 3-D models and a Bristlebots kit to introduce the girls to the concepts of robotics.

“This would give them an opportunity to let them be around like mined girls that they can relate to and thinking about their future. It builds that sense of community that we are trying to build in middle school,” Webb said.

Mrs. Webb says she wants her students to step outside their comfort zones and this stem club is a perfect way to this.

You can help this Oakbrook Middle school Media specialist and her students by donating to this Donor’s Choose project by clicking on this link and becoming a Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

