Crash that slowed I-26WB cleared, drive times improving

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that shut down two westbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County for nearly two hours has been cleared.

The crash was reported near the Royle Road exit in the area of mile marker 201, about two miles away from the College Park Road exit, at approximately 5:48 a.m.

Watch out for an accident/vehicle fire on I-26 WB near the Royle Road exit. Two right lanes are blocked and theres already about a mile of slow moving traffic. Expect delays this morning heading in the area! #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/74hbtQPqJ7 — Elisheva Wimberly (@elisheva_tv) February 22, 2023

The crash blocked two right lanes through at least 7:30 a.m. By just before 8 a.m., traffic was moving normally again.

The estimated drive time from downtown Charleston to Summerville had dropped to 20 minutes, down from an hour or more earlier in the morning.

