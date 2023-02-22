SC Lottery
Crash that slowed I-26WB cleared, drive times improving

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near Royle Road on I-26 westbound.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that shut down two westbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County for nearly two hours has been cleared.

The crash was reported near the Royle Road exit in the area of mile marker 201, about two miles away from the College Park Road exit, at approximately 5:48 a.m.

The crash blocked two right lanes through at least 7:30 a.m. By just before 8 a.m., traffic was moving normally again.

The estimated drive time from downtown Charleston to Summerville had dropped to 20 minutes, down from an hour or more earlier in the morning.

