SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Use Longball in Win over Winthrop

By USC Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team bashed five home runs, two off the bat of freshman Ethan Petry, and the Gamecock pitching staff had nine strikeouts with just one walk in a 19-3 win over Winthrop Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 21) at Founders Park.

Petry was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI in the win. Cole Messina belted Carolina’s second grand slam of the season and had three hits and four RBI. Braylen Wimmer and Caleb Denny had a home run and three RBI apiece and Evan Stone was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Carolina scored three runs in the second as Will McGillis scored a run on a fielder’s choice and Stone’s single plated two. The Gamecocks scored 14 runs in the middle innings, including Messina’s grand slam in the fifth and Petry’s homers in the fourth and sixth frames.

Freshman Eli Jerzembeck made his first appearance on the mound, allowing four hits and a run with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Eli Jones earned the win, also striking out four in 2.2 innings. Nick Proctor and Zach Zedalis did not allow a hit in the final 2.1 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina scored double digit runs in four straight contests to open the season for the first time since 1987.

• The last time the Gamecocks scored double digits in four straight contests was March 26-April 1, 2006.

• Caleb Denny now has a 32-game on-base streak dating back from his time at Oral Roberts.

• Zach Zedalis made his debut on the mound for the Gamecocks.

• David Cromer collected his first hit and RBI in the seventh inning.

• Jonathan French had two hits, including an RBI double, in the win.

• Winthrop starting pitcher Brody Hopkins is the younger brother of former Gamecock TJ Hopkins.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its season-opening nine game homestand on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 22) against Queens. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in...
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities

Latest News

VIDEO: Charleston Southern gets 1st win beating The Citadel
VIDEO: Charleston Southern gets 1st win beating The Citadel
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/21)
Charleston Southern baseball
Three-Run Sixth; Pitching Excellence Lead Bucs to Win over Lowcountry Rival The Citadel
Clemson baseball
Tigers Rally Past 49ers 9-5