Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/21)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
1-A - Quarterfinal
Estill 59, Baptist Hill 54
Scott’s Branch 62, Burke 49
SCISA Playoffs
Class 1A - Quarterfinal
Summerville Faith Christian 61, Laurens Academy 33 - Faith will face WW King in the semifinals on Thursday
Class 2A
Cathedral Academy 54, Patrick Henry Academy 51 - The Generals advance to the semifinals on Thursday
St. John’s Christian 68, Beaufort Academy 53 - The Cavaliers will move on to the semifinals on Thursday
Class 4A
Augusta Christian, Ga. 81, Pinewood Prep 69, OT
First Baptist 89, Ben Lippen 58 - The Hurricanes will face Cardinal Newman in the semifinals on Thursday
Hammond 34, Porter-Gaud 29
Girls Basketball
4-A - Quarterfinals
Westwood 62, James Island 34
2-A - Quarterfinals
Bishop England 53, Timberland 30 - The Bishops will face Andrew Jackson in the Lower State finals on Friday
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.