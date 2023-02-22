SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/21)

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

1-A - Quarterfinal

Estill 59, Baptist Hill 54

Scott’s Branch 62, Burke 49

SCISA Playoffs

Class 1A - Quarterfinal

Summerville Faith Christian 61, Laurens Academy 33 - Faith will face WW King in the semifinals on Thursday

Class 2A

Cathedral Academy 54, Patrick Henry Academy 51 - The Generals advance to the semifinals on Thursday

St. John’s Christian 68, Beaufort Academy 53 - The Cavaliers will move on to the semifinals on Thursday

Class 4A

Augusta Christian, Ga. 81, Pinewood Prep 69, OT

First Baptist 89, Ben Lippen 58 - The Hurricanes will face Cardinal Newman in the semifinals on Thursday

Hammond 34, Porter-Gaud 29

Girls Basketball

4-A - Quarterfinals

Westwood 62, James Island 34

2-A - Quarterfinals

Bishop England 53, Timberland 30 - The Bishops will face Andrew Jackson in the Lower State finals on Friday

