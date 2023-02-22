SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mace to visit Parris Island, Hilton Head

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is set to visit Parris Island and then host a "Cocktails with the Congresswoman" event in Hilton Head.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace will make two stops to the Lowcountry Wednesday about protecting a historic Marine Corps recruit depot and training base and conservation.

Mace, a new member of the House Armed Services Committee, will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the entrance to the facility. That news conference is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Mace has co-sponsored a bill to protect Parris Island by prohibiting the use of federal funds to close or plan its closure.

The facility has trained recruits east of the Mississippi since 1915 and Mace has said it has served a vital role in the nation’s defense.

“Over one million brave Marines have trained at the base and served our country in every conflict since World War I,” Mace said last month when introducing the Parris Island Protection Act in January. “Parris Island is fundamental to our national defense.”

She will then travel to Hilton Head to host a “Cocktails with Your Congresswoman” event. She will invite the public to ask questions about conservation efforts in the area.

Mace said on her Twitter page she will host the event at The Smokehouse, at 34 Palmetto Bay Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but participants are asked to sign up to reserve a spot at the Eventbrite page.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire...
Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Defense set to call next witnesses in Day 22 of Murdaugh trial
Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon will meet with members of the...
Berkeley Co. superintendent hopes chats over coffee will build community
The city of Charleston is working to encourage more people to fight climate change through...
Charleston working to make composting an easier option
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mace to visit Parris Island, Hilton Head