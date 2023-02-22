Mace to visit Parris Island, Hilton Head

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace will make two stops to the Lowcountry Wednesday about protecting a historic Marine Corps recruit depot and training base and conservation.

Mace, a new member of the House Armed Services Committee, will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the entrance to the facility. That news conference is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Mace has co-sponsored a bill to protect Parris Island by prohibiting the use of federal funds to close or plan its closure.

The facility has trained recruits east of the Mississippi since 1915 and Mace has said it has served a vital role in the nation’s defense.

“Over one million brave Marines have trained at the base and served our country in every conflict since World War I,” Mace said last month when introducing the Parris Island Protection Act in January. “Parris Island is fundamental to our national defense.”

She will then travel to Hilton Head to host a “Cocktails with Your Congresswoman” event. She will invite the public to ask questions about conservation efforts in the area.

Mace said on her Twitter page she will host the event at The Smokehouse, at 34 Palmetto Bay Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but participants are asked to sign up to reserve a spot at the Eventbrite page.

