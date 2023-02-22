SC Lottery
Orangeburg man arrested in connection to recent school break-ins

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges related to two school break-ins.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges related to two school break-ins.

Deputies say Tiberias Drayton, 27, of Orangeburg, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to real property, and one count of petit larceny.

“We do the best we can by solving crimes and making arrests,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “But then they’re released on bond to aggravate and frustrate the public again.

Ravenell said the charges stem from break-ins at Edisto High School on Feb. 9 and at Carver-Edisto Middle School on Feb. 13.

The sheriff’s office said officials with Carver-Edisto Middle reported nearly $7,000 in damages, missing cell phones and missing cash.

At the time of these latest burglaries, Drayton was out on bond for burglarizing a local convenience store in Sept. 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Drayton received a $100,000 cash bond for the most recent charges.

