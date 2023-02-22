SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says

Latest News

The City of Charleston adopted this plan in September 2021. A year and a half later, council...
Charleston City Council discusses funding for parks, recreation master plan
White House Officials confirmed Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit SC next week
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees expected to take controversial topics...
Charleston Co. School Board votes against implementing new $10 million curriculum
The Colleton County School Board will discuss and possibly vote on terminating the contract of...
Colleton Co. School Board takes no action on terminating superintendent