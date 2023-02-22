SC Lottery
Power failures reported across North Charleston

North Charleston Police are warning drivers in the area of Rivers Avenue that a power outage is...
North Charleston Police are warning drivers in the area of Rivers Avenue that a power outage is affecting traffic signals.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are warning drivers in the area of Rivers Avenue that a power outage is affecting traffic signals.

The outage covers the area of Rivers Avenue from Ashley Phosphate Road towards Park Circle and Mall Drive, police say.

“Motorists are urged to use caution and treat intersections as four-way stops without signal lights,” police said in a post on Twitter.

Dominion Energy has been advised of the outage.

It was not immediately clear how long the outage would last.

