Record highs possible again today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Don’t be surprised if your sunny morning turns cloudy for awhile before back to sunshine and record warmth this afternoon! An area of low clouds are pushing north from the Savannah River and will increase the clouds for a bit but at the end of the day, sunshine will win out. Temperatures will climb from near 60 degrees this morning to the low to mid 80s inland this afternoon, 60s/70s at the beaches. The record high at Charleston International Airport is 82° last set in 2018. Highs will remain in the 80s, near records each day, through Friday before a cold front moves into our area briefly cooling us down for the start of the weekend. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Saturday followed by the front pushing back north on Sunday allowing temperatures to return to the 80s. We will see an increase in rain chance as the front nears on Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible during this time period.

TODAY: Sun to Clouds to Sunshine. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers Possible. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. High 83.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.