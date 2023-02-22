Record highs possible over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a warm afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, we cool into the 60s this evening. Today’s record high at Charleston International Airport is 82° last set in 2018. Temperatures remain steady in the 60s overnight. Highs will remain in the 80s, near records each day, through Friday before a cold front moves into our area briefly cooling us down for the start of the weekend. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Saturday followed by the front pushing back north on Sunday allowing temperatures to return to the 80s. We will see an increase in rain chance as the front nears on Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible during this time period.

TODAY: Sun to Clouds to Sunshine. High 84, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers Possible. High 82, Low 57.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 70, Low 56.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. High 81, Low 59.

