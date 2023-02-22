SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Repeat sex offender from Lowcountry sentenced to prison, prosecutors say

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a guilty plea led to a Dorchester County man being sentenced.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a guilty plea led to a Dorchester County man being sentenced.

Stephen Christopher Sisk pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Judge Brooks Goldsmith sentenced Sisk to eight years in prison, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

The original sentence was 10 years but the judge suspended that to eight years followed by two years of probation and credit for 995 days.

Dorchester County deputies received a tip in May 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploading of child pornography, Kittle said.

“Further investigation revealed that the account associated belonged to Sisk, who had already been convicted of [third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor],” he said. “A search warrant was conducted of Sisk’s address in Dorchester County on May 26, 2020.”

Investigators say Sisk admitted to downloading, viewing, and possessing the material and that a subsequent forensic examination of the seized computer equipment was conducted and revealed approximately 270 images of child sexual abuse material.

Sisk will be a Tier III sex offender and forfeited his devices, Kittle said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire...
Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and Goose Creek...
5 Berkeley Co. schools on lockdown, district says
North Charleston Police are warning drivers in the area of Rivers Avenue that a power outage is...
Power restored in North Charleston after crash
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said city council is researching the possibility of pulling...
N. Charleston to explore pulling its schools from Charleston Co. School District
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Power restored in North Charleston after crash