Repeat sex offender from Lowcountry sentenced to prison, prosecutors say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a guilty plea led to a Dorchester County man being sentenced.

Stephen Christopher Sisk pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Judge Brooks Goldsmith sentenced Sisk to eight years in prison, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

The original sentence was 10 years but the judge suspended that to eight years followed by two years of probation and credit for 995 days.

Dorchester County deputies received a tip in May 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploading of child pornography, Kittle said.

“Further investigation revealed that the account associated belonged to Sisk, who had already been convicted of [third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor],” he said. “A search warrant was conducted of Sisk’s address in Dorchester County on May 26, 2020.”

Investigators say Sisk admitted to downloading, viewing, and possessing the material and that a subsequent forensic examination of the seized computer equipment was conducted and revealed approximately 270 images of child sexual abuse material.

Sisk will be a Tier III sex offender and forfeited his devices, Kittle said.

