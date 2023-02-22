Three-Run Sixth; Pitching Excellence Lead Bucs to Win over Lowcountry Rival The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A three-run sixth proved to be the difference as Charleston Southern Baseball picked up its first win of the 2023 campaign down the road at Lowcountry rival The Citadel in the first midweek contest for both teams.

Charleston Southern (1-3) used a huge outing from Daniel Padysak as the reliever came into a 1-1 game to start the fifth and kept the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the way. Padysak allowed just three hits and a walk while recording six punchies en route to his first win on the year.

The Citadel (3-1) was the first to score in the contest as Wells Sykes doubled through the left side to score Noah Mitchell in the second frame, but that would be all they would get the rest of the way.

The Bucs tied the game up in the fourth as Agard roped a single to left that brought Bryce Brock across to score. Charleston Southern starter Kaleb Hill surrendered just the one run across his four innings of work and left the game with it tied 1-1.

The sixth stanza was the difference in the contest, as Charleston Southern found three in the frame which would end up being the final time either team would score the rest of the way. Brock again came up big for the Bucs to start it, singling through the right side and scoring Ashton Wilson. Casey Asman would leave his mark on the frame as well, hitting a sacrifice fly to center to return the favor to Brock and then Tyrell Brewer would account for the final run in the inning after replacing James Jett on the bases after Jett hit a double off the top of the wall.

Neither team would find much success the rest of the way, as both pitching staffs kept the other side quiet through the final three innings.

Padysak (1-0) gets the win after his five innings of relief while inheriting a 1-1 tie. Padysak struck out six and retired the leadoff hitter in all but one of the frames he tossed. Starter Kaleb Hill gets charged the no decision but threw well as well, allowing just the one earned run across three hits and five punchies.

Yates Bland (L, 0-1) takes the loss for The Citadel as he was charged with each of the three runs in the sixth frame, only one of those being earned. Will Holmes got the start for the Bulldogs, going four complete and giving up just the single run on three hits and four strikeouts. Connor Cummiskey, Ethan Fewell, Chace Cooper and Gant Starling each threw an scoreless inning in relief for The Citadel.

