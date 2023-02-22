SC Lottery
Tigers Rally Past 49ers 9-5

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the seventh inning in their 9-5 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The 49ers (3-2) grabbed the game’s first lead in the second inning on Brandon Stahlman’s two-out, run-scoring single. Austin Knight crushed a solo homer in the third inning to double their lead, then the Tigers (4-0) responded with four runs in the fourth inning, capped by Jacob Jarrell’s two-out, two-run homer, his second of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, Charlotte took advantage of a leadoff hit-by-pitch, three singles and an error to take the lead with three runs, but the Tigers responded again to tie the score 5-5 on Benjamin Blackwell’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning when Caden Grice ripped a run-scoring double, then Blake Wright followed with a two-run single. Two batters later, Blackwell laced a run-scoring triple.

Reliever B.J. Bailey (1-0) earned the win in his first career appearance, while Aubrey Gillentine (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting UCF in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

