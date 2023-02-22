Wilkins Nets Game-Winner Late in Regulation as Stingrays beat Komets

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Josh Wilkins’ power play goal with 1:08 remaining in regulation lifted the South Carolina Stingrays (29-15-4-1) past the Fort Wayne Komets (25-17-4-2) on Wednesday morning at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Clay Stevenson and Ryan Fanti put on a goaltending clinic through the first two periods, stopping every shot they saw. Entering the third frame, Stevenson halted 19 shots from Fort Wayne while Fanti turned back 24 from the Stingrays.

Fort Wayne took the first lead of the contest 4:53 into the third period on Shawn Boudrias’ team-leading 24th goal of the year. Boudrias crashed the net and flipped a rebound chance past the glove side of Stevenson for the 1-0 lead.

South Carolina stormed back to tie the game with 7:43 left in regulation on Matt Anderson’s fifth goal of the year. Anderson skated to the left circle and sent a shot under the glove of Fanti for the 1-1 contest.

The Stingrays were sent to a power play with 2:04 left in the third period, leading to Wilkins’ game-winner with 1:08 left on the clock. Wilkins returned a rebound past Fanti for the 2-1 advantage with time winding down.

Jackson Leppard iced the game as he flung a shot from the blue line into the empty net with less than two seconds left on the clock for the 3-1 final.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, February 24th, at 7:05 p.m. against the Worcester Railers at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off via the Dash Auction App to benefit the Rotary Club of Charleston.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.