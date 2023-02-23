SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train in Ravenel Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a passenger train in Ravenel.

Officials say one person died in the train v. vehicle crash. It happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involved an Amtrak passenger train.

The train was traveling from New York to Savannah at approximately 8:45 p.m. when it was involved in the crash, according to a spokesperson with Amtrak. They say no passengers or crew were hurt in the crash.

Amtrak says they are working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.

St. Pauls Fire-Rescue and the Charleston County Coroner are on scene of the crash.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire...
Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

Latest News

Mike Bennett, owner of Bennett Hospitality, says he is thankful no one was hurt in the fire,...
Future of former Hughes Lumber site up for debate after fire
Dorchester County is coming up on the last year of a five-year comprehensive before a review.
Dorchester Co. reviews comprehensive plan; looks ahead to what’s next
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a large first responder presence on the Ravenel...
Lanes reopen after incident on Ravenel Bridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. reviews comprehensive plan; looks ahead to what’s next