SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis filed the bill Wednesday afternoon saying that needs are not...
SC lawmaker files bill to establish North Charleston School District
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives comments Thursday after touring the Ohio...
Buttigieg: Railroads need to stop fighting regulations
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified